Jaguars coach Urban Meyer comments on USC job opening

Former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is used to winning, having earned three national titles, three Big Ten championships, and two SEC championships. However, that was at the collegiate level.

He’s now in the NFL, and his first game coaching in the professional ranks didn’t go quite as planned as his Jacksonville Jaguars were bested 37-21 by the Houston Texans this past Sunday.

Meanwhile, USC made headlines when they fired head coach Clay Helton after an upset loss to Stanford; he’d been the Trojans’ full-time head coach since the 2016 season. Almost immediately, Meyer’s name was suggested as a possible replacement, despite literally having just started the 2021 NFL season.

However, Meyer immediately put the kibosh on any chance of his returning to the collegiate ranks. While speaking to media members earlier this morning, Meyer said that there was “no chance” of his leaving Jacksonville for USC:

“There’s no chance,” he said. “I’m here and committed to trying to build this organization.”

Well, that appears to have settled the issue. Meyer and the Jaguars will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.