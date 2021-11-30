Jaguars HC Urban Meyer weighs in on going back to college football

With news breaking that Brian Kelly has left Notre Dame to become the head coach at LSU, you knew it was just a matter of time before Urban Meyer, who has been linked to the Irish in the past, would once again be mentioned as a potential candidate.

Well, according to reports, Meyer “has no interest in taking another college coaching job and remains committed to building the franchise.”

In other words, Meyer to Notre Dame by Wednesday!

