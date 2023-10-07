Jahymr Gibbs Injury Update: Detroit Lions get bad news on eve of Week 5 matchup

When the Detroit Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, many were left scratching their head. After all, the value of running backs has gone over the years, and the Lions had other needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But, during offseason training, Lions coaches raved about the dynamic ability that Gibbs would add to an already potent offense, which left fans excited. Unfortunately, it seems like the rookie will be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Jahmyr Gibbs Availability in Doubt

After being good to go all week long, Gibbs popped up on Friday's injury report after hurting his hamstring. At that time, he was listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have downgraded Gibbs to DOUBTFUL for the Lions' Week 5 matchup at Ford Field against the Panthers.

Why it Matters

With Gibbs likely missing Sunday's game, veteran David Montgomery will be forced to carry the load for the second week in a row. Last week, during the Lions Thursday Night Football win over the Packers, Montgomery carried the ball a whopping 32 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Expect him to once again get a ton of carries this week against the Panthers with Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight also getting some reps.

Jahmyr Gibbs' Injury: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was expected to bring dynamic playmaking ability to the team's offense. However, he sustained a hamstring injury during the week leading up to Week 5, and he is now DOUBTFUL for Sunday's game. Impact on Running Game: With Gibbs likely sidelined, the Lions will rely heavily on veteran David Montgomery to carry the rushing load for the second consecutive week. Montgomery's impressive performance in the previous game, where he had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, highlights his importance to the team's ground game. Offensive Adjustments: The absence of Jahmyr Gibbs necessitates adjustments to the Lions' offensive game plan. It puts pressure on Montgomery and the coaching staff to adapt and find effective ways to move the ball on the ground against the Panthers' defense.

Bottom Line: David Montgomery Show… Again

Jahmyr Gibbs' injury is a significant setback for the Detroit Lions, especially given the excitement surrounding his potential impact on their offense. With Gibbs unlikely to play, the Lions will heavily rely on David Montgomery and their running game against the Carolina Panthers. This situation highlights the challenges of balancing draft priorities and addressing immediate team needs, raising questions about the decision to select a running back early in the 2023 NFL Draft.