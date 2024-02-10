Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Lucas Raymond scores electrifying goal for Detroit Red Wings [Video]

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond scores electrifying goal that will be on highlights everywhere!

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action this afternoon against the Vancouver Canucks, and they wasted no time hopping on them early thanks to an electrifying goal from forward less than 60 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Raymond traveled through the neutral zone deked his way past towering defenseman Tyler Myers and left them all in his dust, depositing the puck past goaltender Casey DeSmith for the game's opening goal:

The goal was the 14th of the year for Raymond, who is on pace to reach a new career high in points playing in his 3rd NHL season.

