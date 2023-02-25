James Harden donates to Michigan State shooting survivor: ‘I’m with you’ [Video]

James Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star and guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, recently connected with John Hao, a survivor of the recent shooting at Michigan State University. Harden had learned that Hao was a fan and offered words of encouragement and support to the 20-year-old international student from China, who was paralyzed from the chest down after being shot in the back. During their video chat, Harden also promised to donate an unspecified amount to Hao's GoFundMe campaign, as well as gifting him a pair of game-worn sneakers.

Last week, 20-year-old John Hao’s life was changed forever. He was one of the students shot at Michigan State University and was left paralyzed from the waist down. Hao is a huge fan of James Harden, and when Harden heard Hao’s story, he stepped in: pic.twitter.com/Htm2RXRdQ2 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2023

Michigan State University will cover funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims of the shooting.

The Big Picture: Acts of kindness like James Harden's donation provide hope and support to victims of tragedy

James Harden's donation to John Hao, a survivor of the recent shooting at Michigan State University, provides more than just financial assistance. It is a powerful gesture of support that offers hope and comfort to a young man in need. Harden's act of kindness is a reminder of the importance of empathy and compassion during times of tragedy. In a world where bad news often dominates the headlines, stories like this provide a glimmer of light and hope for a better future.

What James Harden said to the Michigan State shooting survivor

“Everything will work itself out, be strong. You're alright, you're alright. I promise you are … I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, alright? I'm with you.” – James Harden, during his video chat with John Hao

“I know it's tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean?” he added. “You just gotta think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you.”

“I'm fortunate and blessed to be in a position where I can make an impact on people's lives. That's what I really care about.” – James Harden, speaking to reporters after the game

The Bottom Line – A Lesson in Kindness

James Harden's recent donation to John Hao, a survivor of the recent shooting at Michigan State University, provides a powerful example of the importance of kindness and compassion during times of tragedy. By offering both financial assistance and words of encouragement and support, Harden has shown that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on those in need. His actions serve as a reminder that, no matter how dark the world may seem at times, there is always hope and the potential for positive change.