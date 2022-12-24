Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers

If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.

“They got after us pretty good, man,” Campbell said. “That’s a hard pill to swallow there. You say things, but ultimately, when you play that way it falls on me, I didn’t have them ready to go. That wasn’t good enough. That was a hungry team we played and we didn’t look as hungry as they did. That’s the bottom line.”

What did Jared Goff say about Dan Campbell taking the blame?

While speaking to the media after the conclusion of the game, Goff was asked about his response to Campbell saying he did not have the team ready.

“It’s his job to get us ready, and he felt that we weren’t,” Goff said after the game. “Yeah, he’s gonna be hard on himself. I certainly think there are a lot of things we could have done better that would have changed the way he feels about that. But at the same time, I know he’s hard on himself, and we appreciate him for that, and we’ll come back next week ready to go and know how important these last few games are.”

Up next for Goff and the Lions is a home matchup in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.