Jared Goff comments on getting game ball from Dan Campbell.

The Detroit Lions‘ remarkable 5-1 start in the 2023 season has not gone unnoticed, and much of the credit belongs to their quarterback, Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell recently rewarded Goff's exceptional performance by presenting him with a game ball after their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's take a closer look at Goff's thoughts on this recognition and what it signifies for the team.

What did Jared Goff Say?

After the win against the Buccaneers, Campbell honored two key contributors with game balls. One of them was awarded to punter Jack Fox, while the other went to Jared Goff. During his weekly radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Goff shared his thoughts on this recognition.

“It means a lot. He doesn’t do game balls that often, so when he does, it carries pretty significant weight,” Goff told 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio interview. “Yeah, it means a lot. I’ve been trying to do my best for our team, trying to get wins.

“For him to recognize that is great, but it’s always the result of a team effort. It really always is. The defense was giving us short fields, getting off the field quickly, putting us back on the field,” Goff explained further. “Thought the O-line protected really well against a really good defense. A really complicated defense that was bringing a lot of blitzes. I just made some throws, it felt good all day. It feels good when Dan does that. It's always a team thing whenever game balls are given out. It only happens after wins, you know?”

Jared Goff's acknowledgment reflects the Detroit Lions' emphasis on teamwork and their recognition of individual excellence. As the season progresses, Goff's dedication to securing victories for the team will remain a driving force. The Lions and their fans have much to look forward to as they continue their journey through the 2023 season.