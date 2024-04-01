fb
Search

Latest News:

Cameron Sutton Mugshot Released After He Turns Himself In

0
The Cameron Sutton Mugshot has emerged on social media.

Jared Goff, NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast Control Room in Hilarious April Fools’ Day Video

0
Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins and other NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast.

No fooling around: Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 4/1

0
Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for Monday evening features a pair of matchups with heavy Stanley Cup Playoffs implcations!
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions land successor for Jared Goff in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions land successor for Jared Goff

Despite Jared Goff‘s commendable performance in the past season and a half with the Detroit Lions, one writer suggests it’s time for the Lions to look ahead. In a recent 2024 NFL mock draft published by Seahawks Wire, Tim Weaver predicts that the Lions will select Michael Penix Jr. at No. 29 overall as Goff’s successor.

Jared Goff rewards Detroit Lions land successor for Jared Goff

What they are Saying

While this is just one opinion, Penix’s impressive showing at the combine and the Washington Huskies pro day, including a sub-4.6 second 40-yard dash and a 75-yard completion, has solidified his standing as a top quarterback prospect.

After his performance at the combine, it seems unlikely Michael Penix will last until Day 2 now,” Tim Weaver writes. “Detroit pulls the trigger at this spot, finally giving them their successor to Jared Goff. Penix getting to work in Ben Johnson’s offense could be something special.

Could it Happen?

While the prospect of the Detroit Lions drafting a quarterback like Michael Penix Jr. in the first round is intriguing, it seems highly unlikely given the organization’s current stance. GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have consistently expressed their confidence in Jared Goff as the team’s leader, emphasizing that extending his contract is a priority.

Given this, it’s hard to envision the Lions deviating from their commitment to Goff by investing a high draft pick in a quarterback, especially in Penix, whom some analysts view as a potential bust in the NFL. In light of the team’s direction and statements, selecting a quarterback early in the draft doesn’t align with the Lions’ strategy.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. One writer predicts the Detroit Lions might draft Michael Penix Jr. as Jared Goff‘s successor.
  2. Penix impressed at the combine and his pro day, showcasing speed and arm strength.
  3. His aggressive style and progression passing make him a promising prospect for the NFL.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Prospect for the Lions

We wish Michael Penix Jr. all the best in his career, but given the Lions’ commitment to Goff, this scenario remains speculative and unlikely to materialize. As the Lions prepare for the 2024 NFL season, their focus appears to be on building around Goff rather than replacing him in the draft.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Tigers Notes

2024 Detroit Tigers Hype Video

0
HAPPY OPENING DAY!!! Here is a 2024 Detroit Tigers Hype Video to get you fired up!!!
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons G Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season

0
Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season is just the latest bad news for the Pistons.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Make Opening Day Decision on Beau Brieske

0
The Detroit Tigers Make Opening Day Decision on relief pitcher, Beau Brieske.
Tigers Analysis and Opinion

10 BOLD Predictions for 2024 Detroit Tigers

0
These BOLD Predictions for 2024 Detroit Tigers will get you excited.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Named as Landing Spot for Stephon Gilmore

0
The Detroit Lions have been named as the top landing spot for the No. 2 remaining free agent.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Cameron Sutton Mugshot Released After He Turns Himself In

W.G. Brady -
The Cameron Sutton Mugshot has emerged on social media.
Read more

Jared Goff, NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast Control Room in Hilarious April Fools’ Day Video

W.G. Brady -
Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins and other NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast.
Read more

No fooling around: Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 4/1

Paul Tyler -
Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for Monday evening features a pair of matchups with heavy Stanley Cup Playoffs implcations!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.