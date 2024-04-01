Detroit Lions land successor for Jared Goff in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions land successor for Jared Goff

Despite Jared Goff‘s commendable performance in the past season and a half with the Detroit Lions, one writer suggests it’s time for the Lions to look ahead. In a recent 2024 NFL mock draft published by Seahawks Wire, Tim Weaver predicts that the Lions will select Michael Penix Jr. at No. 29 overall as Goff’s successor.

What they are Saying

While this is just one opinion, Penix’s impressive showing at the combine and the Washington Huskies pro day, including a sub-4.6 second 40-yard dash and a 75-yard completion, has solidified his standing as a top quarterback prospect.

“After his performance at the combine, it seems unlikely Michael Penix will last until Day 2 now,” Tim Weaver writes. “Detroit pulls the trigger at this spot, finally giving them their successor to Jared Goff. Penix getting to work in Ben Johnson’s offense could be something special.“

Could it Happen?

While the prospect of the Detroit Lions drafting a quarterback like Michael Penix Jr. in the first round is intriguing, it seems highly unlikely given the organization’s current stance. GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have consistently expressed their confidence in Jared Goff as the team’s leader, emphasizing that extending his contract is a priority.

Given this, it’s hard to envision the Lions deviating from their commitment to Goff by investing a high draft pick in a quarterback, especially in Penix, whom some analysts view as a potential bust in the NFL. In light of the team’s direction and statements, selecting a quarterback early in the draft doesn’t align with the Lions’ strategy.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

One writer predicts the Detroit Lions might draft Michael Penix Jr. as Jared Goff‘s successor. Penix impressed at the combine and his pro day, showcasing speed and arm strength. His aggressive style and progression passing make him a promising prospect for the NFL.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Prospect for the Lions

We wish Michael Penix Jr. all the best in his career, but given the Lions’ commitment to Goff, this scenario remains speculative and unlikely to materialize. As the Lions prepare for the 2024 NFL season, their focus appears to be on building around Goff rather than replacing him in the draft.