Jared Goff holds pre-training camp workout with his pals [Photos]

We are just days away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp, but if you think Jared Goff was going to wait until he got to Allen Park to get some work in, you were wrong. In fact, photos have emerged of Goff working out with multiple Lions players, including Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jared Goff holds pre-training camp workout with his pals

As you will see in the photos below, Goff recently got some pre-training camp work in with three of his biggest weapons heading into the 2023 season. You can click here to see all of the photos posted by @shotsbygoonie on Instagram.

Goff Needs to Prove Haters Wrong in 2023

Heading into the 2022 season, Goff had PLENTY of doubters, and he proceeded to go out and have arguably the best season of his career. Most of those doubters now believe that Goff can get the job done, and those that remain are just haters. That being said, if he can replicate what he did last season again in 2023, then even the biggest haters will get VERY quiet, which is a good thing.

Bottom Line: It's Almost Time!

Folks, training camp is about to begin, which means we are just over a month away from the start of the 2023 regular season! All eyes will be on Goff and the Lions' offense during camp, as there are quite a few new pieces in place, but they are expected to lead the way once again during the upcoming season.