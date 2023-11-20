Jared Goff just proved EXACTLY why the Detroit Lions should extend his contract

On Sunday, during the Detroit Lions‘ amazing come-from-behind 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears, Jared Goff displayed a level of resilience and skill that not only defined the game against the Bears but also his career trajectory with the Lions. Despite throwing three interceptions in what was shaping up to be his worst performance as an NFL quarterback, Goff's remarkable comeback in the final minutes is a testament to why the Lions should, and likely will, offer him a significant contract extension.

Goff's Fourth-Quarter Mastery

The game's turning point was Goff’s tenacity in the face of adversity. With the Lions trailing 26-14 and just over four minutes left on the clock, Goff orchestrated a stunning comeback. Completing 10 of 12 passes for 115 yards in two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, he showcased his ability to deliver under pressure. His 32-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams was not just a game-changer; followed by a game-winning 11-play, 73-yard drive was a clear indication of his leadership and skill as a quarterback.

A Record of Success

Over the last 20 games, the Lions boast an impressive 16-4 record, a success rate that can be significantly attributed to Goff's performance. While he hasn't been flawless – no quarterback is – his contributions have been integral to the Lions' winning ways. Comparisons to other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes only reinforce the point that perfection isn't a prerequisite for excellence. Goff has what it takes to lead, and he has consistently demonstrated it.

Super Bowl Aspirations with Goff

The notion that the Lions cannot win a Super Bowl with Goff at the helm is not only questionable but also one I firmly disagree with. Goff has the potential to lead the Lions to the pinnacle of NFL success. Granted, the team still needs to bolster its defense, which I fully expect GM Brad Holmes to address in the offseason. With the right pieces in place, a Super Bowl victory under Goff's leadership, especially in the 2024 season, is not only possible but probable.

A Well-Deserved Extension

Looking ahead, I fully anticipate the Lions to offer Goff a lucrative contract extension before the 2024 season begins. This wouldn't just be a reward for his past performances but a strategic move for the franchise's future. His ability to bounce back, lead, and inspire confidence in critical moments is exactly what the Lions need as they aim for higher achievements. Securing Goff's presence in Detroit for the foreseeable future is not just a smart decision; it’s the right one for a team on the cusp of greatness.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff's Resilient Comeback: Despite a rough start with three interceptions against the Chicago Bears, Jared Goff demonstrated remarkable resilience by leading the Detroit Lions to a come-from-behind victory, completing crucial passes in the game's critical moments. Significant Role in Lions' Winning Record: Goff has been a key factor in the Lions' impressive 16-4 record over their last 20 games, showing that consistent, effective leadership is more critical than perfection in every game. Super Bowl Potential with Goff: Contrary to some opinions, Goff has the potential to lead the Lions to a Super Bowl victory.

Bottom Line: Goff is Key to Lions' Future

Jared Goff's performance against the Bears was a microcosm of his tenure with the Lions: challenging yet triumphant. His resilience, skill, and leadership qualities are precisely why extending his contract is a decision that aligns with the Lions' aspirations. As the team continues to build and grow, Goff stands as a pivotal figure in their quest for a Super Bowl, a quest that looks more achievable with every game he plays.