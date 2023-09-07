Jared Goff tells 31 NFL teams to ‘Kick Rocks'

In a league where success is often measured by recent performance, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff seems acutely aware of the “what have you done for me lately?” nature of the NFL. Goff recognizes that he operates in a high-pressure environment where long-term contracts aren't guaranteed, but he is clearly in a place where he feels comfortable. In fact, during a recent interview, Goff said that he only needs one team to believe in him and the other NFL teams can “kick rocks.

What did Jared Goff say?

Goff candidly revealed a newfound sense of resilience. He reflected on his time with the Los Angeles Rams, acknowledging that being traded can convey a message of doubt from a team. Goff's response to this challenge was nothing short of assertive:

“I'm trying to word this without saying anything bad about anyone,” Goff said about the experience. “I think anytime you're traded, a team is basically telling you, ‘We don't believe in you; we're done with you.' You're no longer 16 years old playing this game anymore. These people are making business decisions based on you. And I think that flipped the switch for me to say, ‘OK, I can do the same thing, and I don't need 32 teams to believe in me. I need one, and the other 31 can kick rocks.'”

Why it Matters

For the Lions, this season marks a significant shift as they enter as favorites to win their division for the first time since the 1993 season. However, the weight of expectations looms large, and the front office's evaluation of Goff's performance could shape the team's future beyond 2024. The question remains whether the Lions are the one team that truly believes Goff can lead them to their desired destination, but it sure seems like they could be just that.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions' quarterback, displays confidence despite the NFL's demanding nature. Goff's past experiences have strengthened his resolve, emphasizing the importance of belief from one team over many. The Lions' success this season may determine Goff's long-term future with the franchise.

Bottom Line – Goff's Determination in a High-Stakes League

As the Detroit Lions enter the season as favorites in the NFC North, the spotlight is firmly on Jared Goff. His declaration that he doesn't need unanimous approval but rather the support of one committed team adds a layer of determination to his character. The journey ahead for Goff and the Lions promises intrigue and challenges, and whether they reach their destination will ultimately depend on their collective belief in Goff's abilities.