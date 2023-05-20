Javier Baez makes amazing Willie Mays-like catch to bail out Riley Greene [Video]

Friday night's Detroit Tigers matchup against the Washington Nationals delivered a jaw-dropping defensive play that left fans in awe. Javier Baez, known for his exceptional athleticism and defensive prowess, came to the rescue of outfielder Riley Greene, who appeared to lose a fly ball in the glaring lights. Baez's heroics, reminiscent of the legendary Willie Mays, but from the shortstop position, unfolded as he sprinted 248 feet into center field to secure a remarkable catch on a ball hit by Jeimer Candelario.

Javier Baez makes amazing Willie Mays-like catch to bail out Riley Greene

While Greene struggled to locate the ball, Baez, playing shortstop, was well aware of the unfolding drama. With his keen eyesight and quick instincts, Baez tracked the flight of the ball from the moment it left Candelario's bat. Recognizing Greene's predicament, Baez sprang into action, sprinting toward center field to salvage the play.

Bottom Line: Baez has been brilliant as of late

After getting off to a rough start to his 2023 season, which included him getting benched for losing track of how many outs there were, Baez has played much better. He has been very good defensively, and his bat has certainly heated up. For the Tigers to remain in contention in the American League Central, Baez will have to be brilliant, and that is exactly what he plans to do.