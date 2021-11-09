Jeff Blashill gives unfortunate update on Detroit Red Wings D Troy Stecher

by

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to the media on Tuesday and while doing so, he gave an unfortunate update on defenseman, Troy Stecher.

According to Blashill, Stecher will see a specialist today and the hope is to get more of an update in the next couple of days.

Stecher has one point in six games so far for the Red Wings this season.

