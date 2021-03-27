Jeff Blashill says Red Wings ‘worked their tails off’ in win vs. Blue Jackets

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings needed to rebound in a big way after Thursday night’s 7-1 debacle against the Nashville Predators. And it was clear right from the get-go this afternoon they intended on doing so.

The Red Wings came out with their hair on fire, outplaying the Columbus Blue Jackets from the opening face-off en route to a 3-1 win. It was a load off their shoulders as they ended a three-game winless skid.

“I like our group of guys, our guys care,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “They were embarrassed in Nashville and they showed up yesterday (Friday) and worked their tails off and showed up today and worked their tails off and we have to show up tomorrow and work our tails off.”

Goals from Adam Erne, Robby Fabbri and Anthony Mantha paced Detroit, who got 21 saves from goaltender Calvin Pickard. He started in place of Thomas Greiss, and earned his first NHL win since Nov. 23, 2018 while a member of the Flyers.

“We weren’t too thrilled with our game in Nashville and we had a hard practice yesterday,” said Pickard. “Everybody wanted to bounce back today and we came out flying.”

“It started with practice, we had a hard-nosed practice Friday and got to the rink today and it was all business,” Pickard said. “We wanted to bounce back and start to finish we did it.”

For Blashill, he complimented Pickard as “one of the better guys” he’s coached during his career, and it was good to see him rewarded.

“Picks played well, he did a real good job,” Blashill said. “Our guys really like him. He’s one of the better guys I’ve been around in my career. He’s a great guy, worked real hard in a difficult situation being the third goalie most of the year. Guys have a lot of respect for him.”

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets will go at it once again tomorrow afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

– – Quotes via Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News Link – –