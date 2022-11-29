Candelario took to Twitter to thank the Tigers and their fans

In July 2017, Jeimer Candelario was traded by the Chicago Cubs, along with Isaac Paredes, to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Justin Wilson and Alex Avila. During his five-plus seasons in the Motor City, Candelario batted .243 with 65 home runs and 265 RBIs in 590 games. On November 18, Candelario was granted free agency, and on Tuesday, it was announced he had signed a 1-year deal with the Washington Nationals.

Jeimer Candelario takes to Twitter after signing with Nationals

Just moments ago, Jeimer Candelario took to Twitter to thank the Tigers organization, his teammates, and the fans.

“I just want to thank the Tigers organization, teammates and fans! I will always fondly remember my 5 years there and how great I was treated. I took pride in putting on that uniform and always tried my best. My family and I want to thank everyone!”

I just want to thank the Tigers organization, teammates and fans! I will always fondly remember my 5 years there and how great I was treated. I took pride in putting on that uniform and always tried my best. My family and I want to thank everyone! #TheCandyMan 🍬🍭 pic.twitter.com/IJDFLJO0Io — Jeimer Candelario (@jeimer24C) November 29, 2022

Best of luck, Jeimer!!!