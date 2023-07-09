Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs INSISTS on being recognized

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes it's time for him to get some recognition. When you look up and down the Lions roster with the intention of picking out the most important players on the defensive side of the ball, you would likely name quite a few players before you got to Jacobs. But according to him, that should not be the case.

Jacobs INSISTS on being recognized

Pro Football Focus recently tweeted out a bar graph showing “Production” and “Talent” all the way to the top of the graph, and “Recognition” barely registering, along with the question, “Which NFL player is this?”

Well, as you can see in Jacobs' reply, he believes that HE is a player with high production and talent, has is underrecognized.

Bottom Line: Jacobs is ready to show the world

If you pay close attention to the Detroit Lions and do some film study, you are already aware of the fact that Jacobs is a solid player. By responding to the PFF tweet the way he did, it is clear that Jacobs is more than ready to start getting recognized for his production and talent. I believe that recognition is coming soon.