Jerry Jacobs ‘Pitbull’ on the mend could help bolster Detroit Lions Defense soon

Jerry Jacobs is cleared to return to Practice this week and will likely take the field next week to help shore up the banged-up and leaking Detroit Lions Defense.

Jerry Jacobs participated in limited practices last week and looks forward to contributing to practice in full this week.

“I just want to play,” Jacobs told MLive in the locker room after practice on Wednesday. “Bro, I’m so eager. You just got to think about it, like, this is the NFL. What I did last year, that ain’t compare to what I finna do this year. I missed a couple games, but I’m ready to show them I still got it, still got that dog in me.” Jerry Jacobs via MLIVE

Jerry Jacobs impressed during last year’s training camp, showing the grit and determination typical of the team Head Coach Dan Campbell is building.

Who is Jerry Jacobs?

Jacobs was an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas and buried at the bottom of the depth chart, but through his fierce play earned the nickname “Pitbull,” the same nickname given to another fierce competitor on the team, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Last year, when Okudah went down with an Achilles injury, the Lions initially went with Bobby Price as his replacement. When that did not work, Jacobs got his chance. On 42 targets, he allowed 27 completions for 347 yards and one touchdown. While this stat line won’t blow anyone away, his consistency helped stabilize a very shakey situation – similar to one the Lions are in right now.

Jacobs started nine straight games until tearing his ACL during a game in Denver last December.

Jerry Jacobs is back in the saddle

“It was so tough not practicing,” Jacobs said. “I wouldn’t even say (I missed the games as much), but I would say practice first, because that’s where you get your confidence. And I got to go out there and practice so I can go out there confidently. I still got it, but I think once I start practicing and putting my hands on people and wrapping up, I’ll come back quick.” Jerry Jacobs via MLIVE

With Jacobs slated to start practice this week, as he officially comes off of the physically unable to perform list, he is eligible to play as soon as next week’s game in New England. While the Lions may want to shore up their defense as soon as possible, Detroit could opt to give him two extra weeks of rest with the bye looming the week after that. The Lions return to action on Oct. 23 against Dallas.