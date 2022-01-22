Jim Caldwell takes to Twitter to shoot down ‘erroneous’ report from ESPN

UPDATE:

Jim Caldwell has taken to Twitter to shoot down the ‘erroneous report’ that he turned down interviews with the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is Caldwell’s statement:

I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). pic.twitter.com/lX6RNZLehz — Jim Caldwell (@JimCaldwell_NFL) January 22, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT FROM ESPN:

According to a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell recently turned down interview requests from the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders because he believes he is on the verge of landing a job elsewhere.

From ESPN:

According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request to interview him, and he declined both requests. This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and already is reaching out to candidates for his staff.

Prediction: Jim Caldwell will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears