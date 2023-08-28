Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan’s offensive coordinator for Week 1

Michigan’s offensive coordinator has been picked

Michigan Football has self-imposed a 3-game suspension for head football coach Jim Harbaugh due to his alleged violations committed during the COVID-19 dead period, meaning that he will not be available for Michigan's matchups against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. And Harbaugh confirmed that quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell will be calling the plays this Saturday against East Carolina.

Jim Harbaugh avoided a longer suspension

The NCAA and Harbaugh have been negotiating on a four-game suspension since July. The secondary violations were elevated to first when Harbaugh allegedly misled NCAA investigators. On August 12, the deal appeared to be off. However, last Monday, Michigan football announced that it is taking matters into its own hands, suspending Harbaugh for the first three games of the 2023 season. Harbaugh will not be available to coach in the non-conference contests against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green, but he will be able to return to the sidelines for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers. He will be able to coach during the week in practice, however.

Michigan's offensive coordinator for Week 1 has been decided

Because offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is also suspended for the first game, Harbaugh has named quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell as the Week 1 playcaller.

“I’m very confident in Kirk’s ability,” said Harbaugh. “He’s been preparing — we talk about being dialed in for a game, he’s getting as dialed in as well as anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, it will be defensive coordinator Jesse Minter serving as head coach in Week 1. Additionally, Jay Harbaugh will fill that role in the 1st half against UNLV while running backs coach Mike Hart will do so in the second half. Moore, who will have returned, will serve as head coach against Bowling Green.

“I know how good they are,” Harbaugh continued. “As I’ve said, all 10 coaches I believe are tremendous and talented, and I think it’s what’s best for our team. There’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for each one of them to have the experience of managing the game — I think you’ll be more than satisfied. It’s well documented how good our coaches are, for that reason.

“Also, why one each game? Because I know each time that a coach is the head coach, I know their preparation is going to be the fullest, at the max. That’s going to be the best thing for our football team. When you’re the head coach during a game and you’re the guardian of victory, that’s a tremendous responsibility, and you understand complementary football. It’s not just defense. It’s not just offense; it’s not just special teams. It’s the whole team. And I know they’re going to be great at it. I think it’s the best thing for our team.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be serving a self-imposed 3 game suspension beginning with Week 1 this Saturday He's named Michigan's offensive coordinator as Kirk Campbell thanks to the suspension of Sherrone Moore Jim Harbaugh reiterated that he's very confident in the abilities of Campbell as well as the other interim coaches that will serve during his absence

Bottom Line: Michigan is heavily favored in all 3 games

By all measures, the absence of Harbaugh isn't going to be enough to change the fact that Michigan is heavily favored against all three opponents that they'll be facing without their iconic head coach on the sidelines.

Michigan takes on East Carolina at Michigan Stadium this Saturday starting at 12 noon.