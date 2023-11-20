Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan locker room to his mom's bathing suit

In a press conference ahead of the pivotal matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, head coach Jim Harbaugh showcased his characteristic blend of focus and eccentricity. Despite being barred from the sidelines for the season's biggest game due to a three-game suspension over an alleged sign-stealing scheme, Harbaugh’s spirits were high. His suspension has not dampened his or the team's preparations, with their sole focus being on the upcoming game against the Buckeyes.

“It's all about our preparation for Ohio,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh Channels Inner Ted Lasso

Harbaugh emphasized the importance of practice, planning, and execution in the lead-up to this significant clash. The Wolverines’ impressive 5-0 record without Harbaugh on the sidelines this season, including wins against Penn State and Maryland, demonstrates the team's resilience.

“The days, the minutes, the hours, everything leading up to this game, that's where our focus is, preparing ourselves and planning. Practice and then execute. Anything else is irrelevant when you get into this kind of big game week,” Harbaugh said.

“I just think back over the last five, six weeks, especially, it's just been a high-pitch siren. A deafening, ear-piercing noise. After a while, they start to tolerate it. And before you know it, you just block it out,” Harbaugh said. “Just stay on course, that's what our team has done. Keep the priorities right and keep the priorities straight, which is faith, family and football.”

To underscore the unity within the team, Harbaugh drew a quirky analogy to his mother's bathing suits, preferring them “in one piece,” akin to his locker room. He expressed pride in the team’s solidarity and readiness, underscoring the valuable life lessons being learned by his players.

“I'm just so proud of our team. Despite that noise, our locker room is in one piece. Like Ted, for me, locker rooms are a lot like my mom's bathing suits: I like to see them in one piece,” Harbaugh said. “We've got that and it's amazing.

“There's so many lessons to be learned, life lessons that our young guys are learning at this age. It's how the world works. Keeping those priorities straight: faith, family, football. We're battle-tested and ready to go.”

Bottom Line – The Strength of Michigan's Fabric

Jim Harbaugh’s leadership style, marked by his unconventional methods and unwavering focus, has instilled a sense of unity and resilience in the Michigan team. As they face their biggest challenge of the season against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ ability to block out distractions and maintain their priorities will be crucial. Jim Harbaugh’s comparison of the team’s unity to a one-piece bathing suit, though quirky, is a fitting metaphor for the strong, cohesive fabric that holds the team together.