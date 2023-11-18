Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Tom Izzo throws shade at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines

Tom Izzo throws shade at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines

Tom Izzo throws shade at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines

In the wake of a triumphant 74-54 victory over Butler, Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo displayed his lighter side during a postgame press conference, playfully jabbing at in-state rival Michigan. The jest emerged when Izzo inquired about the Michigan State hockey team's performance against Wisconsin and was informed of their favorable position. His quip, “We're a hockey and soccer school,” came after the women's soccer team's historic advancement to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

“So we're finally getting back on track,” Izzo said. “We're a hockey and soccer school. God bless both of them.”

Tom Izzo 'suiting up' Tom Izzo throws shade at Jim Harbaugh

What Did Tom Izzo Say?

However, Izzo's humor took a more pointed turn when he was updated about the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team's upset loss to Long Beach State.

“Man, can anything else go right for us?” Izzo asked while grinning. “How's Harbaugh doing?”

His subsequent query about Jim Harbaugh was laced with irony, given the ongoing impermissible scouting scandal surrounding the Michigan football program. This scandal has led to Harbaugh's suspension and the firing of linebacker coach Chris Partridge, with allegations of a booster-funded scouting scheme further complicating the situation.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Tom Izzo jests about Michigan State being a hockey and soccer school.
  2. He humorously comments on Michigan Wolverines‘ basketball loss and Jim Harbaugh’s situation.
  3. Michigan's football scandal includes the firing of coach Chris Partridge and booster involvement.
Michigan vs. Michigan State point spread Michigan Football used tunnel incident

Bottom Line – Rivalry, Humor, and Serious Undercurrents

Tom Izzo’s playful banter following a basketball win illustrates the longstanding rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. While his comments were made in jest, they bring to light serious issues within college sports, particularly around compliance and ethics. The unfolding scandal at Michigan serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between competitive spirit and adherence to NCAA regulations. As the sports world continues to watch how the situation in Ann Arbor unfolds, it's clear that the outcomes will have lasting implications not just for Michigan but for the broader narrative of integrity in collegiate athletics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?