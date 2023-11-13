Jim Harbaugh confirms who will coach Michigan Football if he cannot coach against Maryland

Who will be Michigan's head coach this coming Saturday when they take the field against Maryland? As we know, head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. But, this coming Friday, a judge will hear arguments from Harbaugh, the University of Michigan, and the Big Ten on whether to grant a restraining order that would nullify the suspension. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and confirmed that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore would once again serve as interim head coach if he remains suspended.

What did Harbaugh say?

Here is what Harbaugh said when he was asked who will coach if he can't on Saturday at Maryland.

“Sherrone Moore, Sherrone Moore,” Harbaugh said. “That’s as I said, I mean, it’s got a lot of leaders. Some people scoff at a lot of some things I said, I think I said way back in April, too, 10 coaches will be future head coaches. Like I made the statement, I think four would be head coaches after this year. And Sherrone is — he’s the best of the best. Toughness, mental toughness, physical toughness. And there’s nobody that doubts Sherrone Moore, his dedication, his connection, his commitment to the team.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Football's Head Coach Dilemma: With Jim Harbaugh suspended for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, there's uncertainty about who will lead Michigan against Maryland. A judge's decision on a restraining order against the suspension is pending. Harbaugh's Choice for Interim Coach: Harbaugh has confirmed that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as interim head coach if the suspension is upheld. Moore's leadership qualities and coaching potential have been highly praised by Harbaugh. Harbaugh's Confidence in Moore: Harbaugh expressed strong confidence in Moore, highlighting his toughness, dedication, and strong connection with the team. He also noted Moore's potential as a future head coach.

Bottom Line: The Right Man for the Job

As Michigan Football faces a challenging situation with Jim Harbaugh's suspension, the team's preparation for the upcoming game against Maryland hinges on the decision of the restraining order. Regardless of the outcome, Harbaugh's endorsement of Sherrone Moore as the interim head coach is a testament to Moore's capabilities and leadership qualities. Harbaugh's trust in Moore's guidance reflects the strength and depth of Michigan's coaching staff, ensuring that the team remains in competent hands irrespective of the legal decision on Harbaugh's coaching status.