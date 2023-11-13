Jim Harbaugh reveals how he learned about his suspension

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh faced a startling revelation this past weekend. On Friday afternoon, while the Michigan football team was mid-flight, a major announcement was made – Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, including the crucial game against Penn State. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and he revealed how he found out about the suspension.

What did Harbaugh Say?

In an unexpected twist, Harbaugh found out about his suspension in an unconventional way – through one of his players showing him a social media post while they were thousands of feet in the air, heading to their matchup against Penn State.

“Just, somebody showed me their phone,” Harbaugh said. “Via social media.”

Harbaugh added that Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was “pretty upset”.

“Warde was pretty upset,” Harbaugh said. “He was on the plane, too. He was pretty upset that he heard it through social media and not the office, the Big Ten office.”

Jim Harbaugh learned about his suspension through a social media post shown by a player during their flight. The Michigan Wolverines won against Penn State with a score of 24-15, despite Harbaugh's absence. The win highlights the team's resilience and ability to stay undefeated under challenging conditions.

Bottom Line – Overcoming Challenges

The Michigan Wolverines' victory in the face of Jim Harbaugh's unexpected suspension is a testament to the team's fortitude and collective skill. Learning about such a significant development in an unconventional manner, while en route to an important game, could have derailed many teams. However, the Wolverines used this challenge as a rallying point, showcasing their ability to overcome obstacles and succeed under pressure.