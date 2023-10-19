Michigan State considered drastic measures following ‘concerning’ Michigan sign stealing report

In the wake of the Michigan sign stealing scandal, Michigan State has reportedly considered drastic action.

Michigan Football is currently under investigation for allegedly engaging in sign stealing and improper scouting of opponents. While the Wolverines have offered their own reactions, their in-state rival, Michigan State, has also responded to the news, describing it as “concerning.” Additionally, there have been reports that Michigan State initially considered drastic actions in the wake of the news, which included potentially canceling this weekend's game.

Michigan may be in violation of NCAA rules

If the allegations are true, Michigan will have been in violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

Today, the University of Michigan's football program, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, finds itself under the NCAA microscope once more. This time, the allegations revolve around sign-stealing. According to reports, Michigan allegedly dispatched staff to the games of future opponents to decipher their play-calling signs, an action that violates NCAA rules. Brendan Quinn of The Athletic broke the news that the highly anticipated Michigan vs. Michigan State showdown scheduled for this Saturday was on the brink of cancellation due to these allegations.

Michigan State's Concerns and Final Decision

Upon learning of the pending NCAA investigation, Michigan State University seriously weighed the option of not participating in this weekend's game against Michigan. The initial reluctance stemmed from concerns over player safety and well-being, as reported by Quinn. However, after deliberation, Michigan State confirmed earlier today that the game will proceed as planned, quelling fears of a last-minute cancellation.

Michigan State offered the following reaction:

“As we look forward to the football game this Saturday, we are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference’s commitment to integrity,” Michigan State interim president Teresa Woodruff said in a university statement. “The allegations are concerning, but will be handled through the NCAA’s processes. MSU has no further comment on that matter. The university is focused on supporting our own team and preparing campus for a safe game-day environment.”

Bottom Line: Will we have a game this Saturday?

As of the present moment, the Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have suffered consecutive losses since the departure of Mel Tucker as head coach, are scheduled to host the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

We will continue to keep you informed of any further developments in this significant story.