According to reports, Jim Harbaugh has poached Sydney Sims from Notre Dame to become part of Michigan’s recruiting team.

From Wolverines Wire:

Michigan football announced that it’s adding yet another to its recruiting staff, with the hire of Sydney Sims as the director of strategic communications and branding. Sims spent the past 15 months at Notre Dame, per the release.

It will be an interesting season for Harbaugh and the Wolverines as they are coming off of a train wreck of a 2020 campaign.