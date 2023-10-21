Pat McAfee trolls Jim Harbaugh on ESPN’s College GameDay

Pat McAfee and the ESPN College GameDay team gathered in Columbus for a Saturday morning showdown between Penn State and Ohio State, and McAfeed used his platform to troll Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

What did Pat McAfee say?

In a segment discussing undefeated prospects for various teams, McAfee was questioned about Michigan's outlook. Seizing the opportunity, he used it to humorously troll Jim Harbaugh and the ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan, which involves allegations of sign-stealing and potential in-person scouting of future opponents.

“It's much easier to win when you know exactly what the other team is going to do,” McAfee said.

"It's much easier to win when you know exactly what the other team's gonna do." – Pat McAfee on the prospects of Michigan going undefeated. pic.twitter.com/kYnnpF5Y49 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2023

Former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard chimed in, defending it as a “field study.” McAfee elaborated, emphasizing the significance of this aspect in the game.

“I will say, that is a massive piece of the game,” McAfee added.

McAfee concluded by predicting Michigan's loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in their final regular-season matchup, earning cheers from the Buckeye crowd.

“It’s all about The Game in Michigan at the end of the day,” McAfee said. “They’re going to lose to the Ohio State Buckeyes.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

McAfee's Playful Jibes: Pat McAfee, part of the ESPN College GameDay team, used a segment on undefeated prospects to take a playful jab at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and the ongoing NCAA investigation. Sign-Stealing Allegations: The ongoing investigation into Michigan involves allegations of sign-stealing and potential in-person scouting of future opponents, which McAfee humorously referenced. Ohio State vs. Michigan Rivalry: McAfee's prediction of Michigan's loss to Ohio State in the rivalry game, “The Game,” injected excitement and anticipation into this historic college football showdown.

Bottom Line – McAfee's Banter Adds Spice to The Game

Pat McAfee's good-natured banter and prediction about Michigan's upcoming loss to Ohio State have spiced up the anticipation for their rivalry game. It's all in good fun, but it certainly stirs the pot as fans eagerly await “The Game.”