J.J. Watt has BOLD prediction for Aidan Hutchinson in 2024

After showcasing immense talent and potential in his first two NFL seasons, Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions is on the cusp of making a significant leap in 2024. J.J. Watt, a former All-Pro edge rusher and now a CBS Analyst, expressed his belief in Hutchinson's ability to contend for the NFL sack title soon.

J.J. Watt Predicts Greatness for Aidan Hutchinson

During Super Bowl 58 events in Las Vegas, Watt talked to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and discussed Hutchinson's prospects for the upcoming season. Watt emphasized the necessity for the Lions to find another dynamic pass-rusher to complement Hutchinson, acknowledging that premier pass rushers like him are often double-teamed and chipped.

“It certainly helps a lot, any time that you can have a guy help take pressure off you, maybe take a chip off here or a double team off there,” CBS analyst (and five-time All-Pro) J.J. Watt told the Free Press at Super Bowl 58 last week. “Aidan’s always going to get double-teamed and chipped. That’s just a fact of the matter when you’re a premier pass rusher in this league. But if you can get somebody on the other side that can take advantage of the one-on-ones, then that’s when you really start to help your team.”

“He’s a great player,” said Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. “He can use power, he can use speed, he can use the spin move that he’s been using lately. And he also plays well against the run, so he’s a very good player. He’s constantly trying to improve, which I look forward to seeing him grow even further moving forward.”

Watt added that he believes Hutchinson could lead the lead in sacks in 2024.

“I don’t see why not,” Watt said. “I think he has the work ethic, he has the drive, he has the skill set. I have no reason to believe he wouldn’t be. I also think it’s awesome to see him get drafted there, in Detroit, with Dan Campbell and everything that’s come. Some situations just fit and make sense and that’s one that does.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Aidan Hutchinson is poised for a breakthrough in 2024, with J.J. Watt endorsing his capability to vie for the NFL sack title. Watt highlights the importance of Detroit adding another dynamic pass-rusher to alleviate pressure on Hutchinson. Hutchinson's work ethic, drive, and skills make him a perfect fit for the Lions under Dan Campbell's leadership.

The Bottom Line – A Sack Title Within Reach

Aidan Hutchinson stands at a pivotal juncture in his career, with the potential to not only emerge as one of the NFL's premier defenders but also to significantly influence the Detroit Lions' defensive fortunes. The endorsement by J.J. Watt, a player with a storied career and deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest level, adds a layer of credibility to the expectations surrounding Hutchinson.

As the 2024 season approaches, the focus will be on how the Lions bolster their defense and whether Hutchinson can leverage this support to clinch the sack title. In the grand scheme of things, Hutchinson's journey is a testament to the power of potential meeting opportunity, a scenario that could see him rise to the apex of NFL defense.