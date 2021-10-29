Joel Quenneville admits his failures in statement following resignation

Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville has resigned in disgrace this evening after his role in covering up sexual abuse during his time coaching the Chicago Blackhawks was made public.

He stepped down shortly after his in-person meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

According to the 109 page report that was released yesterday, Quenneville and other members of the team failed to address the sexual assault so that they’d be able to better focus on the ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Shortly after his resignation, Quenneville issued a statement in which he owned up to his shortcomings and also apologized to Beach.

Statement from Joel Quenneville: pic.twitter.com/4FB4CZ2gyw — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 29, 2021