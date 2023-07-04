Merch
Joey Chestnut Wins 16th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest

By W.G. Brady
14
0

Though it looked like this year's event may be postponed due to poor weather conditions, Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest took place earlier today, and Joey Chestnut took care of business… again. Chestnut may not have brought his A-game, but he certainly brought enough game to get the job done as he devoured 62 hot dogs to claim another title.

Joey Chestnut Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for 16th Time

Chestnut has once again made history, triumphing in the Hot Dog Eating Contest for the eighth consecutive year and securing his 16th overall victory. Despite a prolonged delay, a subsequent cancellation scare, and extensive deliberations regarding the event's feasibility, Chestnut emerged victorious.

Chasing His Own Record

Although Joey Chestnut fell short of surpassing his own record of devouring 76 hot dogs in a mere 10 minutes, he managed to outshine his competitors. In this year's contest, Chestnut consumed a grand total of 62 hot dogs, securing the coveted title once again. It is worth noting that he consumed one fewer hot dog than his remarkable feat of 2022.

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Results

  • First Place – Joey Chestnut (62)
  • Second Place – Geoffrey Esper (49)
  • Third Place – James Webb (47)
  • Fourth Place – Nick Wehry (45)
