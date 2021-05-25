Jordan Staal scores OT winner for Carolina Hurricanes

Sharing is caring!

The last two games between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators in Round 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series required extra time, so why not tonight as well?

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal was the hero on this occasion, whacking the puck out of midair past goaltender Juuse Saros at 1:45 of overtime and giving the Hurricanes a 3-2 series advantage over Nashville:

Game 6 between the two clubs will be Thursday night in Nashville, where Carolina will look to advance to Round 2.