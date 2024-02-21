Justin Fields throws shade at Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone

During a recent appearance on “The St. Brown Bros.” podcast, hosted by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Chicago Bears wide receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown, Bears' quarterback Justin Fields made headlines with his candid remarks about the Lions defense. Fields, reflecting on the season's games, did not hold back his thoughts on the physicality of the Lions, specifically calling out linebacker Alex Anzalone for what he perceives as overly aggressive, even dirty, play.

What did Justin Fields Say?

Fields praised the Lions for their hard play but criticized them for what he sees as crossing the line of fair play. His pinpointing of Anzalone as a “dirty player” stems from experiences of excessive force, especially with actions extending beyond the whistle.

“Y'all play harder than most teams,” Fields said. “I will say that, y'all play harder and through the whistle, and y'all got some dirty players on your team, I'm not gonna cap.”

“No we don't,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown. “Who's dirty?”

“34 bro, Anzalone, bro,” Fields replied. “He be doing a little bit too much extra stuff for me, dog. I'm cool with the competitive, I'm cool with that. But all the extra stuff, like I'm cool with all that. Tackle me and get up.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Justin Fields accuses Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone of being a dirty player on a podcast. Fields criticizes the Lions for playing beyond the whistle, specifically calling out excessive physicality. The Bears' quarterback acknowledges the Lions' toughness but calls for a cleaner style of play.

The Bottom Line – A Rivalry Renewed with Controversy

Fields' blunt critique of Anzalone and the Lions' defense adds a new layer to the storied Lions-Bears rivalry. While the accusation of dirty play might ruffle feathers, it also underscores the intense competition and the high stakes involved in divisional matchups. As both teams look ahead, the dialogue sparked by Fields' comments may well fuel a renewed vigor in their encounters, reminding players and fans alike that the spirit of competition must always be balanced with respect and integrity on the field.