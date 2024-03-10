Search

W.G. Brady

Juwan Howard comments on future after Michigan basketball loses Big Ten finale

U of M

Juwan Howard comments on future

On Sunday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines dropped their final Big Ten matchup of the season as they lost to Nebraska 85-70 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. With the loss, the Wolverines, led by head coach Juwan Howard, finished their 2023-24 regular season with a record of 8-23 (3-17 in Big Ten play). Following the game, Howard, who many fans and analysts believe should be fired, had the following to say about the future.

Looking Ahead One Game at a Time

Following the loss, Howard spoke to the media with the Big Ten Tournament coming up this week, he did not want to get too far ahead of himself in terms of next year.

“We’re going to look at it one game at a time,” Howard said. “This season is not over, by no means.”

Commitment to Improvement

Howard emphasized the team’s commitment to growth.

“I know a lot of our fans want more. So do we. We’re going to keep grinding in the gym, keep working to get better. And then, when the season ends, we will evaluate and see areas where we have to improve on in order to get back to what we’ve all been used to — having a very competitive team with an opportunity to win a national championship.”

Dedication and Determination

Despite facing criticism and calls for change, Howard remains steadfast in his role.

“I’m going to keep forging ahead because I know that my team as well as my staff needs me,” he said. “I’m not going to quit on them because that’s not how I operate and I’ve never quit anything in life.”

Howard reiterated his commitment to Michigan and the team’s future success.

“We’re going to grind like no other this summer to work on getting better and getting back to where a lot of the Michigan basketball fans have been used to — winning.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Howard’s Approach: Emphasizes taking the season one game at a time and the team’s continuous improvement mindset.
  2. Team Commitment: Acknowledges fans’ desire for better performance and pledges to work tirelessly to achieve it.
  3. Personal Commitment: Highlights Howard’s dedication to his team and refusal to give up, aiming to lead them back to winning ways.

Bottom Line

Juwan Howard’s comments reflect a coach focused on the future and determined to lead Michigan basketball back to success. Despite a challenging season, his commitment to improvement and dedication to the team remain unwavering.

W.G. Brady
