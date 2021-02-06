Kelly Stafford takes to Instagram, teases surprise for Detroit Lions’ fans

Sharing is caring!

When the 2021 NFL regular season begins, Matthew Stafford will no longer be the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions as he has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions and on Saturday, he was at Ford Field for one last time as a Lion with his wife Kelly.

While they were there, Kelly took to Instagram to tease one last surprise for Lions’ fans.

“To all the people in Michigan, to say thank you, Matthew and I have one more thing coming that we have worked hard on and are very excited about. Stay tuned.”