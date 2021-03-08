Lakers believe they could land Andre Drummond if he leaves Cavaliers

Sharing is caring!

Could former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond soon find himself under the bright lights of Hollywood? According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers believe so.

Stein reports that there is “strong optimism” within the Lakers organization that should Drummond be bought out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he could soon team up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the defending NBA champion Lakers:

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say. Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2021

Of course, the Lakers were one of the teams reportedly in the hunt for former Pistons forward Blake Griffin‘s services, which he ultimately committed to the Brooklyn Nets yesterday afternoon.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 PPG and 13.5 RPG this year with Cleveland