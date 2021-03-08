Lakers believe they could land Andre Drummond if he leaves Cavaliers

by

Could former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond soon find himself under the bright lights of Hollywood? According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers believe so.

Stein reports that there is “strong optimism” within the Lakers organization that should Drummond be bought out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he could soon team up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the defending NBA champion Lakers:

Of course, the Lakers were one of the teams reportedly in the hunt for former Pistons forward Blake Griffin‘s services, which he ultimately committed to the Brooklyn Nets yesterday afternoon.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 PPG and 13.5 RPG this year with Cleveland

