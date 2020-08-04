‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers remembers his buddy, Jamie Samuelsen

On Saturday, we all took a punch to the gut when news broke that long time Detroit Sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen had passed away after a long battle with Colon cancer.

Jamie, according to his close friends and colleagues, was as close to perfect as a person can get and though he is gone, the impact he had during his 48 years on search will never be forgotten.

One of the lastest to pass along his thoughts on Samuelsen’s passing is “Late Night” host, Seth Meyers, who shared some memories in an exclusive with The Detroit News.

Meyers, as many of you, attended Northwestern with Jamie and they met when Meyers was a freshman and Samuelsen was a senior.

In his comments to The Detroit News, Meyers said he can “imagine plenty of people who never met him felt like they know him just by having the good fortune to hear him on the radio.”

Meyers added that Jamie was “fun to be around, but he seemed to appreciate the importance of decency, patience and empathy a lot sooner than the rest of us did. If he was ever in a foul mood or having a bad day, you wouldn’t know it.”