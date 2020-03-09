60.7 F
Detroit
Monday, March 9, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Latest NFL mock draft has quarterbacks being selected with first 2 picks

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In the latest 2020 NFL mock draft we came across, which was written by Jeff Risdon of Real GM, quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa go to the Bengals (No. 1) and Redskins (No. 2) with the first two picks.

That, of course, means the Detroit Lions will have what many believe to be a no-brainer decision to make when they are on the clock at No. 3 as Ohio State EDGE Chase Young will be there for the taking.

Risdon does have the Lions selecting Young and here is his rationale.

“If he’s still on the board, and he is in this scenario, Chase Young will be the pick. If he’s not, I expect Jeff Okudah and that’s independent of what happens with Darius Slay.”

Nation, if Young is available at No. 3, should Bob Quinn rush to the podium to make the pick or should he still consider trading down?

