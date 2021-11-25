LeBron James has two young fans thrown out of game vs. Pacers [Video]

We have no idea what was said or done but apparently Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was not happy.

As you can see in the video below, James gets two college-age-looking kids kicked out of the Lakers game against the Indiana Packers.

Just imagine the cost for those seats, only to be forced to leave during overtime!

It will be interesting if LeBron tells the media what was said.

LeBron got two college kids home from break kicked out of their court side seats in the middle of an OT game. Sad! That’s not how you treat your highest paying customers!!! pic.twitter.com/gQlDT6Uppl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2021