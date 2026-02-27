Report: Detroit Lions Interested In Dual-Threat QB Cole Payton

The Detroit Lions are doing their homework at quarterback.

According to a report from Crunch Time Sports, the Lions have formally met with North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton, making Detroit one of only two teams, along with the Chicago Bears, to hold an official meeting with the NDSU signal-caller.

Payton is coming off a productive 2025 season and has quietly become one of the more intriguing developmental quarterbacks in this draft class.

Cole Payton by the Numbers

Payton spent five seasons at North Dakota State, continuing the program’s long tradition of producing tough, disciplined quarterbacks.

In 2025, Payton posted:

2,700+ passing yards

16 passing touchdowns

4 interceptions

777 rushing yards

13 rushing touchdowns

The dual-threat element jumps off the stat sheet, and it’s a major reason teams like Detroit are taking a closer look.

Scouting Report Snapshot

Recent scouting reports paint Payton as a physically tough, athletic quarterback who thrives in structure but can create when plays break down.

Strengths

Strong, compact build with excellent durability

Legitimate rushing threat in designed QB runs and short-yardage situations

Good decision-making (low interception totals)

Comfortable operating under center and play-action

Areas to Develop

Arm talent is solid, not elite

Needs refinement on timing throws to the boundary

Must adjust to faster NFL defensive processing

Evaluators view Payton as a Day 3 or priority free-agent quarterback with upside in a run-heavy, play-action offense, an archetype that fits Detroit’s offensive DNA.

Why the Lions Are Interested

Detroit’s meeting doesn’t mean they’re hunting for a starting quarterback. Instead, this looks like classic Brad Holmes due diligence.

With Jared Goff entrenched as the starter, the Lions continue to search for:

Cost-controlled developmental QBs

Athletic backups who can run the offense in emergency situations

Practice-squad upside with long-term potential

Payton checks those boxes.

The fact that Detroit is one of only two teams to formally meet with him suggests legitimate interest, even if it’s early in the evaluation process.

Bottom Line

Cole Payton isn’t a headline draft pick, but he’s the exact type of quarterback smart teams quietly track.

And now, he’s officially on the Lions’ radar.