Tigers vs Rangers Preview, May 3, 2026: How to Watch, Predictions, and More (Game 35)

Introduction

The Detroit Tigers have a chance to take the weekend series from the Texas Rangers after a 5-1 win on Saturday night at Comerica Park.

Keider Montero gave Detroit 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and Dillon Dingler supplied the key swing with a three-run shot in the opening frame. That was enough to even the series and set up Sunday night’s rubber match.

Detroit will be without Casey Mize, who is on the injured list with a groin injury, so Tyler Holton gets the start. Based on his use so far, this is likely an opener role. Holton has averaged exactly one inning per outing in 2026 and has entered the game in the seventh or later in 10 of his 13 appearances.

His early work was sharp. Through his first seven games, he allowed zero runs on just four hits and four walks while striking out five over seven frames. His past six outings have gone the other way, as he has put up a 12.00 ERA with an 8.14 FIP while giving up 13 hits (two home runs) and four walks.

The Rangers will counter with Jack Leiter, who has given Texas at least five innings in five of his six starts. Leiter opened the season by allowing just three runs in 11 innings, but since then has posted an ERA of 6.64 and FIP of 6.53 over the last 20 1/3 frames.

Leiter last faced Detroit in his major league debut on April 4, 2023, in Detroit. In that game, he allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 3 2/3 frames in a 9-7 Texas loss.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (17-17) vs. Texas Rangers (16-17)

Detroit Tigers (17-17) vs. Texas Rangers (16-17) Game: Game 35

Game 35 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, TV/Streaming: NBC Sports Network/Peacock

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Pitching matchup: LHP Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.54 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17 ERA)

LHP Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.54 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17 ERA) Join the conversation: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

This game sets up as a bullpen test for Detroit. With Holton likely working as an opener, the Tigers will need clean work from the middle innings and a quick lead from the offense. The matchup also gives Detroit a chance to press Leiter, who has had trouble keeping runs off the board after a strong start to the season.

Holton’s recent form is a concern, but the opener role could limit risk if he is used for a short burst. The bigger question is how well Detroit lines up the rest of the pitching plan behind him.

Leiter has the more normal starter profile in this matchup, but his recent 6.64 ERA and 6.53 FIP over the last 20 1/3 frames point to a pitcher Detroit can reach if the lineup stays patient.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Rangers 4. Detroit’s offense does enough late to take the series, though this looks more like a tight game than a clean one.

More

Here is the key pitching data for Sunday’s matchup:

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Holton 13 13.0 14.5 12.9 45.5 5.83 -0.2 Leiter 6 31.0 23.9 8.7 41.1 4.86 0.2

Detroit enters the night back at .500 at 17-17, while Texas comes in at 16-17. The Tigers can move back over .500 with a win and close the homestand series on a strong note.

There are no major record chases or player milestones noted for this game, but the pitching plan is the main item to watch. If Holton is used as an opener, Detroit’s bullpen depth and game flow will likely decide how this one plays out.