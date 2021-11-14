Lions QB Jared Goff describes tie against Steelers as ‘step in the right direction’

Safe to say, this wasn’t Jared Goff’s finest hour.

The Detroit Lions quarterback 14 of his 25 passes for 114 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 67.8 QB rating as the team played to their first tie since the opening contest of the 2019 season.

For Goff, he spent the afternoon dealing with a hip/oblique injury, though the team felt him well enough to continue in the game. And for Goff himself, he said he wanted to stay./

“I’d describe it as a stringed oblique,” he said. “It nagged me throughout the game, though I felt fine to stay in the game and felt like it didn’t affect me. We’ll sort it all out tomorrow, I’ll be fine.”

“If I couldn’t have thrown, I wouldn’t have gone back,” he continued. “I don’t want to sit up here and say I was hurt and make excuses, but it was bothering me. I felt I could compete and throw fine.”

Head coach Dan Campbell stated that he took over calling plays from OC Anthony Lynn in order to, as he put it, “change it up” and to talk to Goff in-game.

“I thought he did a great job he was really good stepping in his first time doing it,” Goff said of Campbell’s performance. “I thought he did a great job and had a good feel of wanting to get back to something we’d done previously and wanting to mix it up.”

Of course, with the tie, the Lions ensured that they won’t go winless during the season. And according to Goff, despite;te not having earned a win, it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s my first tie, if I remember correctly,” he said. “It feels better than a loss, but still not where we need to be. It’s a step in the right direction and encouraging the way we fought and some of the plays that were available on offense.”

The Lions will take on the Cleveland Browns next week.

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –