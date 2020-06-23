How to listen to Detroit Lions live conference call with new Owner Sheila Ford Hamp

The Detroit Lions have a new owner and her name is Sheila Ford Hamp.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced that Martha Ford was stepping down as owner and that Ford Hamp was taking the reigns as principal owner.

Ford Hamp and Lions Team President Rod Wood are scheduled to hold a conference call at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of publishing, the Lions have not announced if the conference call will include live video but WJR 760 am will broadcast the call beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

