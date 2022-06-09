Lloyd Carr’s grandson snubs Michigan for rival

On Thursday night, Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr officially announced that he is committing to Notre Dame.

Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, currently plays for Saline High School and according to 247Sports, he is a 5-star rated quarterback.

“I never wanted to go to college close to home,” said Carr, who lives less than 10 miles from Michigan Stadium. “My family will always have a strong connection with Michigan, but I never saw myself going to a school in the state.”

“I really connected with their coaching staff,” he said. “I like what coach Reese is doing with their offense and the culture coach Freeman is preaching.”

“Notre Dame has the top-ranked 2023 class and my dream is to be part of the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024,” he said.

Michigan was a finalist along with five other teams

Carr had been considering Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin, and Michigan State.

Saline (Mich.) High five-star 2024 QB CJ Carr will commit Thursday evening at 7pm EST. “I’m excited to get this out there and start recruiting for that school.” Finalists are #Michigan #MichiganState #NotreDame #Wisconsin #Georgia and #LSU. More here: https://t.co/bOBJrdipjJ pic.twitter.com/xqLld4XxWy — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 6, 2022

During his sophomore season at Saline, Carr completed 64% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with just four interceptions, while leading his team to a 9-1 record.

For his efforts, Carr was named the Ann Arbor Player of the Year and First-Team Associated Press All-State.

In addition to the schools listed above, Carr also has offers from Alabama, Penn State, and Nebraska, just to name a few.

