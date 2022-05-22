Los Angeles Lakers would have made formal offer to Michigan HC Juwan Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers are in search of a new head coach and there have been plenty of reports that they were interested in Michigan head coach, Juwan Howard.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard recently “declined a Los Angeles Lakers overture on the franchise’s coaching job” and instead decided to stay with the Wolverines, where his two sons will be playing this coming season.

Wojnarowski also added that had Howard expressed interest, the Lakers would have made him a formal offer.

From ESPN:

The Lakers never made a formal offer to Howard, sources said, but it’s clear that if he had expressed an interest in the job his candidacy would’ve moved quickly to that stage. While Howard has a playing history with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and star LeBron James, he has consistently maintained he plans to remain in Ann Arbor, where his sons Jace and Jett will be a junior and freshman, respectively, on his team.

Prior to returning to Michigan, where he played his college ball, Howard interviewed for the Lakers head coach opening.

Howard, who was part of two NBA Championship teams, also spent six seasons in the league as an assistant coach and there has been plenty of speculation that he will someday return as a head coach.

But, at least for now, Howard says he has no plans of leaving his alma mater.

