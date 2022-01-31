Los Angeles Rams will not be the home team in Super Bowl LVI despite playing at home

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both stormed back from double-digit deficits in their Conference Championship games to advance to Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at the Rams home stadium in Inglewood, CA.

But, the Rams will not be the home team in the Super Bowl as the home/away designation rotates each year, meaning the Bengals technically be the home team.

With the amount of Rams fans who have been in attendance during their previous two “home” games against the 49ers, they may as well wear their road jerseys despite playing in their home stadium.