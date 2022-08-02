Los Angels Dodgers announce that Vin Scully has died

According to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vin Scully died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully, who was widely regarded as one of the greatest announcers of all time, was known for his 67 seasons of calling games for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers tweeted out the following message just moments ago.

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles,” the release stated.

Vin passed away at the age of 94 on August 2, 2022.

“We have lost an icon,” said Dodger President & CEP Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed.”

Rest in Peace, Vin.

