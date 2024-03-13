Lucas Raymond and Ben Chiarot get into scuffle during Detroit Red Wings practice [Video]

Lucas Raymond and Ben Chiarot were not too happy with each other on Wednesday

Just a week and a half ago, the Detroit Red Wings were in a comfortable position in the NHL Playoff picture. However, after a six-game losing streak, the situation has drastically changed. The Red Wings are now tied with the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs. With the Red Wings having a game in hand, if the playoffs started today, the Islanders would edge the Wings out for the final spot.

Frustration Boils Over

The frustration among the Red Wings players is palpable, given their recent performance. This frustration reached a boiling point during Wednesday’s practice when teammates Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond got into a scuffle. The altercation was intense enough that it required intervention to be broken up.

Frustration at Red Wings practice. Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond got into at practice and had to be broken up. pic.twitter.com/Bqjvcu08Vm — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 13, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings are now tied with the New York Islanders for the final wild card spot in the playoffs. Frustration among the players boiled over during practice, leading to a scuffle between Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond. The incident reflects the pressure and intensity the team is facing as the playoff race heats up.

The Bottom Line: A Critical Moment for the Red Wings

As the Detroit Red Wings continue their quest for a playoff spot, all eyes will be on how the team responds to this incident. Will it serve as a wake-up call that unites the team, or will it be a sign of deeper issues that could hinder their playoff aspirations? Only time will tell, but for now, the Red Wings’ journey to the playoffs just got a bit more interesting.