Luka Garza reportedly to sign 2 year contract with Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver will soon have another young part of his team put pen to paper.

According to reports, the Pistons will be signing Luka Garza to a two-year contract:

Pistons rookie center Luka Garza will sign a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garza, the No. 52 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a standout summer league for Detroit. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2021

The 52nd overall draft selection has made a compelling case for the Pistons thanks to his strong play in the NBA Summer League.

“I know every guy in the NBA can beat me in a 3/4 court sprint. I know that,” Garza said earlier this week of his summer league play. “But is everyone going to run that hard in the game? No, but I’m going to.”

After earning the consensus pick for national college player of the year for the 2020–21 season at Iowa, Garza was drafted by the Pistons in this year’s NBA Draft.