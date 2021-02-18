Marvin Jones Jr. weighs in on Matthew Stafford’s future with Los Angeles Rams

Sharing is caring!

In case you did not already know, Marvin Jones Jr. and his family became very good friends with Matthew Stafford and his family during their time together with the Detroit Lions.

But, now that Matthew Stafford has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, the days of Stafford connecting with Jones Jr. for big time plays has come to an end.

Well, at least it has come to an end with both of them being on the Lions.

Though Marvin Jones Jr. is not really allowed to come out and say it, you can bet he would be thrilled to sign with the Rams during the offseason.

During a recent interview on Sirius XM, Jones Jr. shared his thoughts on Stafford playing for the Rams.

“I think going to LA is going to be a great situation for him, because even after 13 or so years of him—people know his ability, they know he can sling the heck out of the ball and stuff like that—but I think now people are going to really see the mentality that he has and his football intelligence.”

What do you think, Nation? Will Stafford be successful with the Rams?