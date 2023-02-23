Matt Patricia emerges as candidate for Denver Broncos opening

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have met with former New England Patriots senior football advisor and defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, about their vacant defensive coordinator position. Patricia, who was also the head coach for the Detroit Lions for two-plus seasons, was fired in 2020 after starting the season with a 4-7 record. Patricia returned to New England as an advisor and OL coach in 2021-2022. Patricia faced challenges during the 2022 season as he took over the offensive play-caller role after Josh McDaniels‘ departure to the Las Vegas Raiders. It's unclear whether Patricia could return to the Patriots in any capacity after the team hired Adrian Klemm to coach the offensive line. Patricia is a potential candidate for the defensive coordinator position along with Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph.

The Big Picture: Matt Patricia is a Candidate for the Broncos Defensive Coordinator Position

Though Matt Patricia struggled in a big way with the Detroit Lions, and then with the Patriots this past season, he does have a history of success as a defensive coach. Broncos head coach Sean Payton clearly believes that it is worth it for him to kick the tires on Particia, and it would not be completely surprising if the former Lions head coach gets the job.