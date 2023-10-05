Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message for Detroit Tigers fans

The Detroit Tigers have a storied history, not only on the baseball diamond but also in the broadcast booth. However, news recently broke that Bally Sports Detroit play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard would not return for the 2024 season. In a touching message shared on Twitter, Shepard expressed his gratitude to the Tigers faithful, emphasizing the incredible privilege of being a part of their homes.

Matt Shepard, the Tigers' radio announcer for five seasons, bids farewell. Tigers fans, known for their loyalty to announcers, are left with warm memories. The team faces a season of change with Miguel Cabrera's departure and an unconventional hire.

What did Matt Shepard Say?

After news broke that Shepard would not be the Tigers' play-by-play man in 2024, he took to social media to thank the fans.

“I want to thank so many of you for such warm thoughts and heartfelt wishes,” Shepard posted. “The support has been humbling. The last 5 seasons of calling tigers baseball has been an incredible privilege & It’s been my honor to be invited into your homes. Anxious for the next chapter. Go Tigers!”

Bottom Line – A Resonant Farewell

Though the majority of fans did not seem to care too much for Shepard as a play-by-play man, there is no question about it that he is a class act and that he loves the Detroit Tigers. With that being said, we certainly wish Shep the best of luck as he writes his next chapter. The question is, who will replace him? Here are 5 options.