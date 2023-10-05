Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message for Detroit Tigers fans

Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message for Detroit Tigers fans

Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message for Detroit Tigers fans

The Detroit Tigers have a storied history, not only on the baseball diamond but also in the broadcast booth. However, news recently broke that Bally Sports Detroit play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard would not return for the 2024 season. In a touching message shared on Twitter, Shepard expressed his gratitude to the Tigers faithful, emphasizing the incredible privilege of being a part of their homes.

Inside The Article
Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message for Detroit Tigers fansTL;DR (too long didn't read)What did Matt Shepard Say?Bottom Line – A Resonant Farewell
1984 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Alex Herrera Casey Mize Tarik Skubal Freddy Pacheco Jose Alvarez Riley Greene Spencer Torkelson Matt Manning Kerry Carpenter Colt Keith Miami Marlins Roger Craig Braden Bristo Anthony Misiewicz Minnesota Twins 2023 All-Star Futures Game Tyler Alexander Mike Trout Max Anderson Steele Walker Jatnk Diaz Jace Jung Jackson Jobe Eduardo Rodriguez Michael Lorenzen Andrew Vasquez Matt Manning OUT Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Matt Shepard, the Tigers' radio announcer for five seasons, bids farewell.
  2. Tigers fans, known for their loyalty to announcers, are left with warm memories.
  3. The team faces a season of change with Miguel Cabrera's departure and an unconventional hire.

What did Matt Shepard Say?

After news broke that Shepard would not be the Tigers' play-by-play man in 2024, he took to social media to thank the fans.

“I want to thank so many of you for such warm thoughts and heartfelt wishes,” Shepard posted. “The support has been humbling. The last 5 seasons of calling tigers baseball has been an incredible privilege & It’s been my honor to be invited into your homes. Anxious for the next chapter. Go Tigers!”

Read More

Top 5 replacements for Matt Shepard as the Detroit Tigers broadcaster

Scott Harris says it will take ‘organizational effort' to fix Javier Baez

Matt Shepard OUT as Detroit Tigers play-by-play announcer

Tigers4

Bottom Line – A Resonant Farewell

Though the majority of fans did not seem to care too much for Shepard as a play-by-play man, there is no question about it that he is a class act and that he loves the Detroit Tigers. With that being said, we certainly wish Shep the best of luck as he writes his next chapter. The question is, who will replace him? Here are 5 options.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?